First National Bank’s Tammy Plummer Earns Patriot Award September 17, 2021 at 12:33 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCamden National Bank Named Best Places to Work in Maine ListDamariscotta Bank & Trust Announces Bank Officer PromotionsPamela C. Kenniston Promoted at Camden NationalDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingPromotion at First National Wealth Management Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!