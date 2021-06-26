Fish Market at Rising Tide on Monday Afternoons June 26, 2021 at 11:39 am Rising Tide Co-opYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRising Tide Fish Market Fills Void for Fishermen, ShoppersRising Tide Co-op to Host Weekly Fish Market Starting June 29 New Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxCo-op to Donate 5 Percent of Sales to Non-GMO ProjectRising Tide Co-op Hosting ‘Pack the Pantry’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!