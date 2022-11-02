Gifts at 136 Offers Fine Original Art for an Accessible Price November 2, 2022 at 3:48 pm Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBusiness Reception at Saltwater‘Rethinking Everything’: Two Damariscotta Businesses Cope with PandemicThe Good Supply Now Open for 2019Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingCharitable Foundation Gives $50,000 to YMCA Capital Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!