Harbor Ice Cream Opening Under New Management May 25, 2022 at 2:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFamiliar Face Takes Over Harbor Ice CreamCarmen Reed Joins Newcastle Realty TeamCamden National Bank Relocates to New State-of-the-Art Banking Center in DamariscottaPopcorn Shop Opens in WiscassetBE PROACTIVE Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!