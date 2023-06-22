Hearty Roots Adds Fiedler to Board June 22, 2023 at 1:36 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFiedler Becomes Midcoast Conservancy Conservation DirectorDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingWaldoboro Cheese Wins Gold at World Championship ContestKnickerbocker’s Lippmann Gets RecognitionPsychologist Slobodnik Opens Practice Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!