Indigo Arts Alliance, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Partner on Summer Symposium June 8, 2023 at 11:55 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGardens Aglow Nominated for Best Botanical Garden Holiday LightsFirst National Bank Supports Coastal Maine Botanical GardensBotanical Gardens Announce New President and CEOTwin Villages Business Forum is Sept. 28Lerner Family Honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!