Legacy Properties Gives Back April 21, 2021 at 9:59 am Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International RealtyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLegacy Properties Reports Record SalesLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty No. 1 in Luxury SalesLegacy Properties First in Maine for Luxury SalesLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Has Record SalesLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Reports No. 1 Ranking Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!