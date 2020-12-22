Maine Home Sales and Values Up in November December 22, 2020 at 3:35 pm Maine Association of RealtorsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Real Estate Sales and Values Up in JanuaryHome Sales and Values Up in December and Calendar Year 2019Maine Real Estate Sales Up 26.88%, Prices Jump 24.5%Maine Home Sales, Values Strong in JulyReal Estate Sales Ease, Prices Rise Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!