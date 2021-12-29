Maine Home Sales Ease in November December 29, 2021 at 9:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Home Values Up 10%, Inventory Continues To Be TightMaine Real Estate Sales Up 22.77% in FebruaryMaine Home Values Jumped 13.78% in 2020Maine Home Sales Eased Slightly in August, Prices Continue to RiseMaine Home Sales, Prices Up Double Digits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!