Maine Real Estate Sales Eased 9.89% in August Submitted article September 29, 2022 at 12:42 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Home Sales Ease Due to Lack of For-Sale InventoryMaine Home Prices Up; Sales Ease Due to Lack of InventoryReal Estate Sales Up 2.41% in 2021Home Values Up 14.75% in MaineMaine Home Sales Ease, Prices Rise Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!