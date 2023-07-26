Maine Realtors Support Affordable Housing Through CHIP July 26, 2023 at 4:28 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCHIP Benefits from Horch Roofing’s Responsible Giving ProgramGift-Giving Campaign ContinuesFlurries and Rain Don’t Delay Helping for a NeighborRealtors Program Provides Grants for HousingCo-op for Community Donation Put Right to Work Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!