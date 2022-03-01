Mainebiz in Damariscotta March 23 March 1, 2022 at 3:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMainebiz Coming to DamariscottaNext CWC Networking Breakfast Meeting is April 11Business After Hours in WiscassetLeeman to Speak at Breakfast Networking MeetingO-Cha Debuts in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!