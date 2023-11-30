New Hire at Coastal Rivers Will Build on Conservation Momentum November 30, 2023 at 12:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers Hires Education AssistantMidcoast Conservancy Merger Expands Land ProtectionMexicali Blues Sponsors New DRA BoatHufnagel to be Honored at Perkins Homestead Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!