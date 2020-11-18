Nobleboro’s Opbox Awarded $225K Grant to Fund COVID-Related Work November 18, 2020 at 10:38 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSplit Rock Distilling Wins $70K Grant to Make Hand SanitizerThe Exchange Offers Build-To-Suit Business SpacesDavis Siblings Named Honorees for Mainebiz Next 2018Chamber Welcomes Davis Siblings Back to AreaDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!