Orthopedic Surgeon Joins LincolnHealth January 11, 2024 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincolnHealth Using New Pain Medication to Reduce Need for Post-Op OpioidsNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxLincolnHealth Earns Top Rural Hospital DistinctionCamden National Supports Long-Term Community Wellness with DonationsLocal Named President of New Medical Partnership Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!