Owls Head Names New Director of Operations June 3, 2021 at 11:16 am Owls Head Transportation MuseumYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThomaston Place Auctioneers Sell Millions for Maine NonprofitsSkinner Appoints New Regional DirectorNew CFO, COO at Thomaston PlaceThomaston Place Auction Galleries Purchases Second LocationMonday Night at the Library to Feature Free Appraisals Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!