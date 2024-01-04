Peninsula Properties Celebrates a Year of Innovation and Success in Midcoast Real Estate January 4, 2024 at 12:38 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Welcomes New Real Estate Agency Run By Familiar FacesTeam Round Pond Welcomes New MemberFarrin Properties Welcomes Team Round PondMaine Real Estate Sales Ease in September, Values UpLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Reports Record Sales Results Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!