Real Estate Sales Up 2.41% in 2021 January 27, 2022 at 9:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesREALTORS® Association President Begins TermMaine Single-Family Home Prices Rise 2.85 PercentMaine Home Sales and Values Up in MarchMaine Home Values Up 10%, Inventory Continues To Be TightMaine Real Estate Sales Ease in September, Values Up Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!