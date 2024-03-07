Realtor Announces Another Record Year Of Charitable Giving March 7, 2024 at 11:47 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLegacy Properties Sotheby’s Celebrates Record Year of Charitable GivingLegacy Properties Gives BackSotheby’s Achieves Record-Breaking Results in 2023Legacy Properties Ranks No. 1 in Maine for Sales over $600,000 in 2021Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Reports No. 1 Ranking Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!