Red’s Eats Opens without Lobster Rolls April 21, 2021 at 11:18 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRed’s Eats Filmed for ‘Sunday Morning’Red’s Eats to Open May 30Signs of Spring in Wiscasset: Red’s Eats Opens, Construction ResumesEmployee to Take Over Wiscasset’s Marketplace CafeFood, Life, and Manhattans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!