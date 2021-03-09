Rising Tide Partners with Veggies to Table March 9, 2021 at 1:55 pm Rising Tide Co-opYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Supports Veggies to TableRotary Supports Veggies to TableSoap Supports Veggies to TableVeggies to Table, SH Modern Art Partner to Fight Child HungerNew Farm Crops Up in Newcastle to Battle Food Insecurity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!