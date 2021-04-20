Rising Tide Supports Ecumenical Food Pantry April 20, 2021 at 11:39 am Rising Tide Co-opYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRising Tide Donates to Ecumenical Food Pantry and MOFGARising Tide Donates to Ecumenical Food PantryShop the Co-op and Help Energy FundNominations Open for Co-ops for Community DayRising Tide, Salty Boyz Serve Free Daily Meals for Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!