Sisters-In-Law Bring Plant-Based Dining to Lincoln County March 24, 2021 at 8:56 am Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingFood, Life, and ManhattansOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxHistoric Round Pond Home Now Bed-and-Breakfast Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!