Stars Fine Jewelry’s First Customer Also Its Last January 6, 2023 at 1:16 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStars Fine Jewelry Offers One Last Christmas Gift to CommunityStars Fine Jewelry Still Sparkling After 25 YearsDamariscotta Chamber Celebrates Renewed Energy at Annual MeetingDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce to Honor Community LeadersStars Fine Jewelry Event Benefits Midcoast Humane Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!