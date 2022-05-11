Stephanie Poland Joins Newcastle Realty May 11, 2022 at 9:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyMeet Tate Sandrock, of Newcastle RealtyRound Top to Donate To Jeff Bradbury ScholarshipBroker Debby Schling Earns Realtor of the Year AwardPatti Brown Joins Newcastle Realty Team Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!