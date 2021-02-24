Sunny Flower Co. Offers Products with Stories February 24, 2021 at 8:41 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFloral Design Service to Open in DamariscottaDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingLouis Doe’s to Build GreenhouseNew Damariscotta Accounting Firm Brings ‘Hometown Feel’ to FinancesPemaquid Falls Farm Opens Online Farmers Market Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!