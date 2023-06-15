The Cultivated Thread Receives Business Award June 15, 2023 at 2:32 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingEdgecomb Potters Expands to New HampshireTopside Inn Owners Named HospitalityMaine Innkeepers of the YearWestport Island Mobile Pizza Oven Thriving Despite PandemicPlans for Edgecomb Restaurant Fall Through Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!