The First Bancorp Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend December 18, 2020 at 12:19 pm The First BancorpYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Bancorp Declares Fourth Quarter DividendFirst Bancorp Declares First Quarter DividendThe First Bancorp Declares Fourth Quarter DividendFirst Bancorp Declares Third Quarter DividendThe First Bancorp Declares Second-Quarter Dividend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!