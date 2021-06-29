The First Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Dividend June 29, 2021 at 3:51 pm The First BancorpYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Bancorp Increases Dividend 21 PercentFirst Bancorp CFO to Retire, Join Board of DirectorsFirst Bancorp Declares Quarterly DividendDamariscotta Bankshares Inc. Declares Annual Cash DividendFirst Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Dividend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!