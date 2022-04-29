The First Bancorp Earnings Increase 8.8% April 29, 2022 at 12:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Bancorp Reports Net Income of $6.3 MillionFirst Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $6.4 MillionThe First Bancorp Third Quarter Earnings Increase 27%The First Bancorp Reports Record First-Quarter EarningsFirst Bancorp Reports Record Results for 2018 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!