The First Bancorp Reports Record First-Quarter Earnings April 29, 2021 at 9:14 am The First BancorpYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly ResultsFirst Bancorp Reports 2020 ResultsFirst Bancorp, June End ReportsFirst Bancorp Reports 11.8% Net Income IncreaseFirst Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income of $6.5 Million Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!