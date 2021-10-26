The First Bancorp Third Quarter Earnings Increase 27% October 26, 2021 at 8:39 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe First Bancorp’s Second Quarter Earnings Increase 33.8%First Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly ResultsBank Reports Operating ResultsThe First Bancorp Reports Record First-Quarter EarningsFirst Bancorp Reports 2020 Results Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!