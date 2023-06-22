Veggies to Table Receives Grant from Maine Community Foundation June 22, 2023 at 1:38 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingFirst National Supports Veggies to TableRising Tide Partners with Veggies to TableColby & Gale Supports Veggies to TableBangor Savings Bank Foundation Awards $470,000 to Nonprofits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!