Village Grill Stays the Course with Good Food and Service June 8, 2022 at 10:57 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Owners Promise Business as Usual at Damariscotta River GrillSome Things Change, But Larson’s Stays the SameSelectmen OK Liquor License for Future Owners of Damariscotta River GrillRiver Grill Offering Takeout OnlyOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck Fridays Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!