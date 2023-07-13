Waypoint Program Moves to Midcoast Youth Center July 13, 2023 at 11:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Business Welcomes New EmployeesFirst National Supports Youth Through Hearty RootsMedical Students Originally from Midcoast Maine Work at LincolnHealthBath Antique Sale to Return March 10 for New SeasonFirst National Bank Supports Heartwood Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!