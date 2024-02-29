Weatherbird Changes to Beal House March 1 February 29, 2024 at 10:29 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Landmark for SaleFormer Employee Buys Women’s Boutique In Downtown WiscassetSunny Flower Co. Offers Products with StoriesLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty No. 1 in Residential SalesDollar General Opens in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!