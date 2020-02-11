Former MVHS Principal Denies Sexual Harassment Claims

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- MVHS Grad Sues School, Claims ‘Outrageous’ Harassment by Ex-Principal
- Former MVHS Sub Admits to Assault of Student
- Jefferson Man Admits to 10 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography
- Bristol Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Sex Crimes against a Minor
- DNA Links Waldoboro Man to 2018 Robbery at Marijuana Facility