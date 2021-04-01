Grand Jury Indicts Contractor for Allegedly Swindling 57 Midcoast Clients April 1, 2021 at 9:06 am Maine Attorney General's OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesState Sues Contractor for Deceptive, Unfair Business PracticesMan Killed in Vinalhaven Stabbing was Unarmed, Court Documents SayThomaston Man Faces 125 Charges in Connection with Burglary SpreeJefferson Woman Accused of Welfare FraudLincoln County Courts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!