Judge Orders Retrial for Former Damariscotta Man May 10, 2022 at 1:53 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Man Abused Girl for Years, Police SayLincoln County CourtsFormer Damariscotta Man Convicted of Gross Sexual AssaultWiscasset Man, 83, Gets 15 Years for Gross Sexual AssaultAfter Mistrial, Waldoboro Man Admits to Misdemeanor Sex Crime Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!