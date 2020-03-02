Lincoln County Courts

Estrella Sylvia Adames, 21, Providence, R.I., motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 21, 2019, dismissed (other).

Corey H. Ater, 32, Phippsburg, violating protection from abuse order, July 9, 2019, violating condition of release, July 9, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Brianna Lynn Breton, 18, Wiscasset, marijuana: under 21 years of age, Dec. 19, 2019, $350.

Gabrielle Delvalle Colon, 33, Niantic, Conn., keeping dangerous dog, July 21, 2019, $500, restitution $978.82.

Olivia T. Coniam, 24, Alna, domestic violence assault, June 11, 2019, $500.

Christopher B. Crosman, 73, Thomaston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 10, 2019, dismissed (other).

Kristina M. Donahue, 40, Waldoboro, negotiate a worthless instrument, June 1, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); negotiate a worthless instrument, June 4, 2018, restitution $130.08, unconditional discharge.

Eric S. Duval, 38, Boothbay Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 1, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

James Furlong, 51, Randolph, fail to provide and display registration, March 9, 2018, $100.

Kimberly Galindo, 26, Boothbay, operate vehicle without license, Dec. 16, 2019, dismissed (other).

Daniel Hallinan, 28, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, May 12, 2018, obstructing report of crime, May 12, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, May 12, 2018, $500; violating condition of release, Dec. 2, 2018, dismissed (other).

Arthur Hawthorne, 58, Winthrop, harassment, March 28, 2019, dismissed (other).

Nathan Robert Herald, 31, Newcastle, use of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 19, dismissed (other).

John E. Hurd III, 45, Brunswick, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 21, 2019, dismissed (other).

Thatcher Jackson, 18, Boothbay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 7, 2019, $750; operate vehicle without license, Dec. 7, 2019, $100.

Percy R. Kincaid, 48, Gardiner, negotiate a worthless instrument, March 23, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, restitution $67; violating condition of release, March 23, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Christopher Lannon, 62, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 5, 2019, $250.

Tyler R. Larue, 18, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, Jan. 1, 2019, dismissed (other).

James Littlefield, 20, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Oct. 1, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Edward D. Luchetti, 54, Winchester, Mass., OUI (alcohol), Nov. 24, 2019, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; operating after registration suspended, Nov. 24, 2019, $250.

Ryan Murray, 27, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Erica Nightingale, 18, Edgecomb, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 16, 2019, dismissed (other).

John D. Painter, 38, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Dec. 23, 2019, $250.

Rusty S. Peters, 62, Whitefield, assault, Aug. 23, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 23, 2019, $300.

Sean F. Pinkham, 31, Wiscasset, violating municipal shellfish ordinance, Jan. 3, $200.

Douglas Alfred Rines, 50, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 22, dismissed (other).

Kristen Robbins, 47, Virginia Beach, Va., domestic violence assault, Oct. 7, 2017, dismissed (other).

Elizabeth A. Stefanovicz, 30, Nobleboro, attaching false plates, Dec. 20, 2019, dismissed (other).

Shena A. Thibeault, 38, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 2, $500.

Ryan Ward, 36, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening, Dec. 9, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kimberly J. Weeks, 53, Alna, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 11, $500.

Sanford Winchenbach, 58, Waldoboro, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Aug. 1, 2019, unlawful possession heroin, priors, Sept. 17, 2019, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 23, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

