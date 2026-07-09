Lincoln County Courts

Leighton Beal, 29, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 8, 2023; violating condition of release, June 8, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Mark Brazwell, 51, Harpswell, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 10, 2025, dismissed (other).

Arthur Carey, 52, Bangor, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Nov. 5, 2024, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 270 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Jon Farquhar, 26, Millinocket, OUI (alcohol), May 4, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Mason Jackson, 20, South China, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, $250.

Alexis Kelley, 27, Gardiner, aggravated criminal mischief, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; failure to control or report a dangerous fire, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; burn without permit, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; failing to extinguish fire, April 15, 2023, filed without costs.

Nicholas Paci, 31, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 21, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

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