The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

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Leighton Beal, 29, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 8, 2023; violating condition of release, June 8, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Mark Brazwell, 51, Harpswell, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 10, 2025, dismissed (other).

Arthur Carey, 52, Bangor, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Nov. 5, 2024, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 270 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Jon Farquhar, 26, Millinocket, OUI (alcohol), May 4, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Mason Jackson, 20, South China, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, $250.

Alexis Kelley, 27, Gardiner, aggravated criminal mischief, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; failure to control or report a dangerous fire, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; burn without permit, April 15, 2023, filed without costs; failing to extinguish fire, April 15, 2023, filed without costs.

Nicholas Paci, 31, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 21, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.


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