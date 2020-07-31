Man Killed in Vinalhaven Stabbing was Unarmed, Court Documents Say

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- Questions Remain After Grand Jury Does Not Return Indictment in Feltis Case
- Waldoboro Man Gets Year in Prison for 10-Year-Old Sex Assault Case
- Update: Former Waldoboro Man’s Fatal Injuries Inflicted With Knife, Police Say
- Jefferson Man Sentenced for Sex Crime Against Child
- Arrest Made in Knox-Lincoln County Shooting Incidents