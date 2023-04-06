Other Courts April 6, 2023 at 10:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Attorney Charged with Theft from Second NonprofitLincoln County CourtsFormer Manager Admits to Embezzlement from New Harbor StoreLincoln County CourtsJefferson Woman Pleads Guilty to Forgery, Theft Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!