104-Year-Old Recognized As Damariscotta’s Oldest Resident October 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTruckin’ in AmericaWaldoboro WanderingsDan Wentworth Returns To King Eider’sSkidder Catches Fire in EdgecombUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!