A Maine Sheriff is Asking for Help to Make His Office More Transparent February 7, 2022 at 10:43 am Lauren Abbate, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Approve Hiring Incentive Policy for Sheriff’s OfficeDamariscotta Expects Sheriff’s Proposal Within DaysWiscasset Board Argues Police Vs. Sheriff Dept.Damariscotta Temporarily Reduces Police HoursNobleboro Joins County Animal Control Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!