Absentee Voting Booth Popular on Westport Island May 20, 2021 at 11:12 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsAbsentee Voting Begins in MaineWestport to Continue Remote OperationsWestport Agrees to Contract for Animal Control Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!