Actions of Police and Nobleboro Man Exemplify Civilian First Aid November 10, 2021 at 4:35 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPenalty Box Owners to Open Reliable Redemption in DamariscottaTruck Goes Into Harbor in South BristolPickups Collide on North Nobleboro RoadTruck Catches Fire on Route 1 in NewcastleFatigue Cause of Truck Crash in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!