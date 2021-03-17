All Trails Now Open at Dodge Point March 17, 2021 at 8:40 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPart of Dodge Point Closed For Timber HarvestState Prepares for ‘Light’ Timber Harvest at Dodge PointPublic Information Session at Dodge Point Oct. 18Invasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointNewcastle Pursues Trail Grant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!