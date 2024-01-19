Alna Adopts Road Committee Policy, Talks Egypt Road Bridge January 19, 2024 at 11:49 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Select Board Tables Discussion of Road Committee CharterAlna Bridge Needs RepairsAlna Looks at Egypt Road Bridge ReplacementAlna Requests Proposals on Egypt Road Bridge RepairEgypt Road Bridge Replacement Moves Forward in Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!