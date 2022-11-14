Alna Approves Funds for Egypt Road Repairs November 14, 2022 at 10:55 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Looks at Egypt Road Bridge ReplacementEgypt Road Bridge Replacement Moves Forward in AlnaPublic Balks at Alna Planning Board ProceduresAlna Road Project to Cost Hundreds of ThousandsAlna Bridge Needs Repairs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!